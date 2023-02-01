SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year has been a busy year for snowfall. Several areas in south central to southeast KELOLAND has had more snow than what they know what to do with in January alone.

Winner had the snowiest January on record. Last month Winner saw 31 inches of snow. Number two came in 1996 with 23 inches. The third snowiest January in Winner was in 2001 with 21 and a half inches of snow. Last year only had 4.

Yankton also had the snowiest January on record, with 31 and a half inches of snow. Number two and three were tied with 18 and a half inches in 2017 and 1988. Last year Yankton saw only an inch and a half of snow in January.

Other areas had record snowfalls but not always at number one.

This January brought nearly 21 and a half inches of snow into Sioux Falls. This is ranked number two overall for most snowfall. Number one was in 1929 with just over 22 inches. Number three was in 1897 with 21. To compare this to last year, January of 2022 only saw nearly 3 inches of snow.

This January came in at number three for Mitchell with just over 27 inches. 1910 was the snowiest January with 31 inches of snow. Number two was in 1917 with 29 inches. Mitchell only had just over an inch of snow last year in January.

February is off to a slow start with snowfall but the snow season isn’t over yet.