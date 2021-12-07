Just as it was starting to feel more like winter, our temperatures will warm right back up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While this week has shown us what winter is capable of, that colder weather just isn’t built to last for very long.

Monday and Tuesday featured either cold temperatures, windy weather, snow, or some combination of the three. While we do get our chances for colder and more wintry weather at times, the overall pattern simply doesn’t support it.

A ridge aloft will build into Wednesday, allowing temperatures to climb back into the 30s, 40s, and even 50s at times into Wednesday. We’ll watch Friday very carefully as a trough develops with low pressure, sending our next chance for snow our way…only to have a larger ridge come around and stick around into early next week.

The end result is a back-and-forth battle through Friday on the thermometer that culminates with above-average temperatures winning out through the middle of the month.

By the second half of December, we’ll try to flip the script and get some more sustainable cold into the area…but there’s a lot of time between now and then for things to change. Until then, we’ll get glimpses of what’s to come but nothing that lasts more than a few days.