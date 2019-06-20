June is wettest month on average for KELOLAND

June is our wettest month on average as some of us average in the four inch range in eastern and southeastern KELOLAND as it doesn’t take much to get a heavy downpour.

Over three inches of rain fell in a short amount of time causing flash flooding in Pierre Wednesday.

That’s just one example of heavy rain that accompanies thunderstorms in June. Even with the storms this morning, we had periods of heavy rain. Though not as heavy as what occurred in Pierre yesterday, but a quick half inch or more fell with some of the heavier downpours.

It’s something we’ll have to monitor as we go through the rest of the month. Especially next week as temperatures soar and dew points climb into the 60s. Any energy, or lift, we can get in the atmosphere will give us thunderstorm chances with not only severe weather being an issue, but heavy downpours as well.

While the rain will be beneficial for those that have been able to get seed in the ground, it’s the flooding rains we can do without.

