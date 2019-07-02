July temps look to be below average

It was a typical July day with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. But I don’t think we’ll have many days like this during the month.

We’re at the time of year when we have our warmest average highs for eastern KELOLAND, the middle 80s. While central and western South Dakota get their warmest averages of near 90 later in the month.

Over the next several weeks, it will remain active with our chances for rain as the jet stream meanders back and forth across the upper plains. This will also keep our temperatures slightly below average.

The first half of the year has been wet as Sioux Falls, Marshall, Worthington, Brookings and Yankton all finished in the top five for wettest January through June.

Worthington is one of those places that only needs less than an inch to enter the top five for wettest January through July, and I see no reason why that won’t happen.