SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cool air for the next several days will be a refreshing change from what we’ve had over the past month or so.

After some 4th of July rain, it cooled across the area today with highs in the 60s and 70s. While temperatures will slowly warm for this weekend, many will still remain below average.

In fact, some model data is suggesting the cool air will last into next week. This is coming at a time when we are at our warmest climate with high temperatures.

But, with the recent rainfall the cooler air is better as it helps keep the moisture around longer than hotter days.

Here’s an interesting fact, if Sioux Falls stays cooler than 74 degrees today, it will be the coolest day since May 19th when the city only reach 57.

That following day we warmed to 74 on May 20th and really haven’t looked back since.

June was a hot month with only two days in the 70s; 75 on the 11th and 78 on the 25th. We’ll surpass having only two 70-degree days in June during the first week of July.

While we have been doing better in the rainfall department over the past week, even with the cooler air in place rain will be hard to come by over the next week. Hopefully that changes during the middle of the month and beyond.

