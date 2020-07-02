July heat brings late day, overnight thunderstorms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — July heat comes with storms. Meteorologist Scot Mundt looks at the driving force behind our rain.

Overnight storms moved through eastern KELOLAND, which may have been an early wake up call for some of you. Get used to the rude awakening as this pattern is here to stay.

While the storms did take some of the humidity out of the air, it will be back as we go through the rest of the week and for the weekend. Along with it, expect the heat to continue with highs near 90.

Here’s the pattern that will give us our late day and overnight storms. As the heat ridge continues to build, the jet stream will be passing through KELOLAND. It’s a matter of timing disturbances on this jet as to when it rains.

As of now, the best chance for the next several days will be in northern KELOLAND where the main steering current of the jet will setup.

Unfortunately, severe weather chances will exist with these storms as well. With damaging wind being the main threat.