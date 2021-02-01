January weather recap

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While we had a few rounds of wintry weather, January was largely kind to the region.

Our trend of above-average temperatures, more often than not, held steady across KELOLAND. We did have a few rounds of chillier weather, but they only lasted a handful of days.

While our days were certainly mild at times, our nights were far above average. Of note, our four main cities combined to record zero low temperatures below zero. In fact, if you combine all 31 observed lows from each city, we only saw a single-digit low 17 times out of a possible 124 observations.

This leads us to today. To give a quick recap, here’s where we stood in the middle of January. At the time, we were on pace for a top 3 finish for warmest January on record across the board. By the time the clock struck midnight, on the 31st, we were able to just barely avoid a top 3 finish. Sioux Falls finished in the top 10 at the 9th position, while Aberdeen and Pierre both ended with their fourth warmest January on record. Rapid City was the only location to avoid the top 10, though not by much.

February is off to an above-average start on the thermometer, but that isn’t going to last. Our luck may finally run out by the time we reach the weekend.