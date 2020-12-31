January weather forecast

The snow is done and we’ll have dry skies for the rest of December, and now our attention is on what to expect in the new month.

January is known for cold weather, especially if you have snow on the ground. But it’s not shaping up that way,…yet. We’ll enjoy dry skies and seasonal temperatures as we begin the month. In fact, there are some indications that are suggesting it can last through the first half of the month. Once we get into the middle of January, the door may be open for much colder air. That cold air will last for much of the second half of the month.

Along with the cold air, we’ll have to watch for snow. It could end up being a lot like the month of December. Dry with warmer than average temperatures for the first half of the month and then get ready for colder air and snow.

Average highs this month are in the 20s in eastern KELOLAND to the low and middle 30s in central and western South Dakota. We’ll be warmer than these numbers for the first half, but colder the second half.

Snow amounts average 6 to 8 inches in eastern KELOLAND to 4 to 6 in central and western South Dakota. Again, expect dry conditions during the first half of the month with better chances for snow during the second half.

