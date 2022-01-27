SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We haven’t had too much snow to talk about in most of the area.

Unless you’ve been in the Black Hills lately, we haven’t been able to talk about significant snow all that much this month.

While this January has at least felt like the heart of winter…more often than last January at least…snow chances have remained decently elusive in several portions of KELOLAND.

That’s not to say that we haven’t had snow. Northeastern KELOLAND and the Black Hills region both have appreciable snow on the ground as of Thursday morning.

With that said, much of the area is running below average on monthly snow totals. The outlier is Aberdeen, which has nickel and dimed its way pretty close to the average for the month with a few days to go. Elsewhere, however, it’s been a different story.

Sioux Falls, Pierre and Rapid City have all seen only a quarter to a third of their average snow totals at best. Even areas like Lead and Spearfish are only halfway to their average for the month.

Over the next seven to ten days, enough moisture to support much of anything will be lacking. We’re watching the middle of next week, though, for the potential to see a storm system to our south, but the question will be whether this jogs far enough to the north.

So, it looks like we’ll close the month of January on a pretty quiet note. February, however, can be a tricky month at times…so we’ll see what’s in store for us as winter marches on.