James River setting new records

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When we closed the books on 2019, parts of KELOLAND set new records when it comes to rainfall and moisture amounts. That has led to river flooding that is also setting new records.

Rivers around KELOLAND have been at flood stage for quite some time. But the James River has been setting some impressive records. This week, six stations have been at or above flood stage for over 300 days, breaking previous records set about a decade ago.

These six locations have been above flood stage for over 300 days consecutively. So since last spring. The Forestburg, South Dakota station actually broke the previous record set in 2011 by near 150 days!

And since we are so wet, more flooding is a concern going forward this spring. In his most recent Eye on KELOLAND, Don Jorgensen sat down with the Weather Service’s Climatologist Mike Gillespie.

If we get another wet spring, that probably means we’ll set and reset more records like these unless we can melt some this snow slowly and not get a massive rain event in the Spring.