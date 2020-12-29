It’s the coldest time of the year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we waved good-bye to the warm temperatures earlier this month, the cold helped the snow return.

We’re at our coldest time of year. The climate average highs in eastern KELOLAND are in the 20s, while it’s slightly warmer in Central and western South Dakota.

These temperatures will slowly start to warm as we go through next month. But we won’t see average highs return to the 30s in eastern KELOLAND until the middle and end of February.

It helps when we’re adding daylight too. While it isn’t much, by the end of the month we’ll have added close to a minute or two of daylight since the official beginning of winter.

So, if you’re not a fan of winter, time is on your side as with more daylight we’ll eventually start to warm.