SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– There is a Winter Weather Advisory posted today for South Dakota counties along the North Dakota border… and it may not be the last.

We took a look back at the last five winters in the state’s three largest cities.

Let’s start with the Aberdeen office. It’s posted four Winter Weather Advisories in the second half of April. The latest advisory was on May 9th of 2019.

The Sioux Falls area has also seen advisories in April, but there weren’t any in May. The latest Winter Weather advisory was April 26th 2019.

The National Weather Service’s Rapid City office is right on track with the others.



The last Winter Weather Advisories in the last five years were in mid to late April.

The latest one was posted May 20th of 2019.

That means means it’s possible we could see more freezing rain and snow for another two months.