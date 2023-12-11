SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re staring at another mostly dry and warm week. And we don’t see any signs of cold winter temperatures in KELOLAND as the bitter cold is nowhere to be found. In fact, when you average out the high temperatures Monday through Friday in Sioux Falls the city ends up being above average by 12 degrees.

Here’s how we’ll warm this week. While there is a storm system showing up in the United States, it’s well to the south along the Gulf Coast.

Mild Pacific air will move into the upper plains as we go through the week. Any chance of precipitation will get rung out over the Rockies before reaching us.

This setup also shows our connection to Alaska. As they cool in Alaska, we warm in KELOLAND. It’s something we’ll see again this week.

Will it be warm enough for records? We’ll see. Right now, we’re forecasting Thursday to be the warmest day of the week. This is when we can have widespread 50s in KELOLAND. That’s worth keeping an eye on the record books.