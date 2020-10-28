It’s been quite the ride for temperatures in October

We’re slowly getting out of the cold this week, but I don’t expect to return to what we had earlier in the month.

There’s still snow on the ground in KELOLAND, but with the warmer temperatures coming, A lot of the snow and ice will be a distant memory by the time we start November.

Here’s a look at what we had for average highs for the first half of October. Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre, and Rapid City all had an average high at or near 70 degrees.

But the cooler air arrived for the second half of the month and along with it snow.

Factoring in the forecast for the final days of October gives a difference of close to 30 degrees for these four cities. Quite the difference.

And we experienced two seasons this month with highs feeling like July to highs feeling like January.

It looks like November may follow what October gave us. A warm first half, but the second half may end up cooler. But that’s still up for debate.