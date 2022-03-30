SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We went from thunderstorms during the evening yesterday to snow during the morning in eastern and southeast KELOLAND. It’s the thunderstorms that I want to concentrate on.

Aside from the recent rain and snow, it’s been rather quiet in KELOLAND when it comes to early spring weather. But when you look at the severe weather reports, it’s been an active year across the nation…but that depends on what type of severe weather.

Here’s a look at the severe reports across the nation. We are above average for tornadoes. This is typical of a La Nina winter and early spring.

Severe wind reports are close to where they should be. The average is just shy of a thousand, and we are ten reports below the average.

Hail is a little more interesting. Our reports are far less than usual, but almost 400 reports.

The cold and snow of today could be giving us a reason why as it could be due to a lack of vertical development of storms this spring in the southern United States. It’s been one of those years with frequent cold outbreaks during the late winter and early spring.

As for us in KELOLAND, our severe weather chances will start to get ramped up as warmer weather returns in April and the rest of the spring.