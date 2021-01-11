It’s been an active month for some of KELOLAND when it comes to winter weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While it was just one day last week, some in KELOLAND received close to half, or more than half, of their monthly precipitation.

January is usually our driest month. Average monthly precipitation varies from a little more than a quarter inch to nearly three-quarters of an inch. Here’s where we stand so far.

Of the precipitation that fell this month, it mainly affected those around Sioux Falls and Aberdeen. So far this month, we’ve recorded a third of an inch in Sioux Falls and two-tenths in Aberdeen. After that, it drops to fifteen hundredths in Huron and just tenths of an inch for everyone else. Pierre and Spencer, Iowa are still looking for measurable precip this month.

There could be more precipitation in KELOLAND later this week as we’re watching for a system late in the workweek. It could be a combination of rain and snow.

So far, it’s been an active month for a few. We’ll see if it becomes more widespread for KELOLAND in the weeks to come.