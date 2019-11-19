It’s been a wet year for many places in KELOLAND

Very light rain showers moved through parts of KELOLAND this morning. And while the amounts of rain stayed light, it continues to add to the yearly total.

The mild air this morning kept the precipitation as rain. In fact, we had areas this morning already warmer than their average highs with 40s and 50s being widespread in central and western KELOLAND.

As we know, it’s been a wet year and here’s where we stand when looking at past years.

Huron and Rapid City are already at their wettest year. Huron is way over at 35.5″.

Watertown, Mitchell, and Brookings are at their second wettest. Sioux Falls and Pierre are at their third wettest. While Worthington is at its fourth wettest.

We’ll add to these numbers later this week, but the heaviest of the precipitation will stay in central and southern Iowa where amounts will approach an inch or more.

Of course, some of that rain this week may mix with snow as temperatures cool. But it looks like any snow we’ll receive will stay light.