It’s been a wet decade for Sioux Falls

We set a new record for precipitation in Sioux Falls. In fact, we had five years last decade with well above average precip. It rivals what happened over 100 years ago.

Sioux Falls is starting the year dry as we’ve only had two-hundredths of precipitation. With the way it’s been, we could use a break in the rain and snow.

While 2019 was the wettest on record in Sioux Falls, there are four other years last decade in the top 20 for wettest years.

The next wettest decade happened in the early 1900s. That’s when Sioux Falls had four years in the top ten, including fifth wettest in 1909 and sixth wettest in 1905.

While moisture is looking limited this month, January won’t make us or break us for precipitation during the year. The cold air that’s around can’t hold as much moisture as our average precipitation in Sioux Falls is the lowest for a month at just over a half inch.

With cold air on the way for the rest of the month, it may end up keeping our precip chances low.