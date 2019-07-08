It’s been a wet 2019 for KELOLAND

We were following scattered rain again on KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Monday morning. With more rain likely in western South Dakota during the evening.

With scattered storms this morning some areas received over a half inch of rainfall. It makes it a little difficult for those trying to get outdoor chores done that need dry weather.

I went back since April to see the most consecutive dry days we had per month, and here’s what I found.

Some had a hard time stringing together five or more consecutive dry days in April. The wet May weather didn’t do so well either. In fact Rapid City was only able to string together two consecutive days of dry weather. June dried out a little, as long as you were able to dodge the heavy downpours.

So it’s been a tough year so far for those trying to do any kind of field work.

After tomorrow, we’ll have a couple of dry days before more rain at the end of the work week.