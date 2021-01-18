It’s been a warm first half of the month, but change is on the way

The typical chill that we expect in January has been largely absent so far. That may change later this week.

Across much of KELOLAND, January has been very kind to us so far in terms of keeping bitter cold away from the region. It’s been trapped well to our north in Canada, with only the occasional piece of that air mass migrating south toward us. As a result, we’ve been on pace for a near record setting month in terms of warmth.

Here’s a look at the warmest Januarys on record, with our current standing listed below. Each of our four main cities are on pace for a top 3 finish for warmest January on record…for now. While above-average temperatures hold steady into Wednesday, cold air comes crashing into the region on the back edge of a weak system. Temperatures by day and by night, as a result, return to near and even below-average levels.

This cooldown is expected to last into next week and even toward the end of the month. As a result, we will likely be able to avoid setting records for warmth this month.

Make no mistake, though, we’ll still likely end the month well above average overall. In about two weeks, we’ll see exactly where the first month of 2021 falls in the record books.