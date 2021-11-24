It’s been a slow start to the snow season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With record-setting temperatures on Tuesday, it’s back to reality as strong winds have ushered in colder temperatures.

While it’s cold enough for snow, we didn’t see any in eastern KELOLAND. In fact, we haven’t seen much…yet.

In Sioux Falls, we officially have only a half inch of snowfall. Dating back to 1950, this has happened just 8 times.

Of those 8, only two gave us above average snow for the season. That was 1950 and 2017. Keep in mind, the 70 inches in 2017 includes the record 31.4 inches in April.

In the meantime, we’ll finish November with very little if any snowfall. Aside from the cooler than average air on Thanksgiving, it will return above average for the rest of the month.

You may recall my prediction for the season is for slightly above average snow. With a lot of that falling late in the year, so I’m not sweating it…yet.

