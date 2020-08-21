It’s been a hot summer across KELOLAND

The heat will continue for almost the rest of the month with many 90s in the forecast for the next two weeks.

The summer of 2020 is alive and well as the forecast will be hot with a chance for 100-degree heat in parts of KELOLAND early next week. In fact, Pierre hit 102 yesterday. That’s the third time this year Pierre hit 100. While we’re not forecasting 100-degree heat in Sioux Falls, we do have temperatures warming above 90 in Sioux Falls this weekend and next week.

So far this year, Sioux Falls has had 21 days with 90 degree heat and warmer. This is above the average of 13 days.

Here’s where this year compares to the last 30 years. The most 90 degree days and more was in 2012 with 40 days, followed by 1995 with 33, and 2002 with 26. We still have two weeks left of meteorological summer, so we’ll watch as 2020 continues to march up this list.

Of course, these temperatures will continue to take moisture out of the ground, which will lead to drier conditions and eventually, more heat.

I mentioned the 100-degree heat in Pierre, if Sioux Falls stays dry there’s a chance we can get close to 100 as well.