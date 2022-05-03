SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Every time we’ve seen warmer weather the past few weeks here in KELOLAND, a series of cold fronts have been quick to knock us back below normal, leaving most of us ready for some sustained warmer weather.

There’s no question the month of April was below normal across KELOLAND, but you can see we weren’t alone. Much of the northern U.S. was below average, especially in North Dakota. The heat parked across Texas didn’t move much.

You can really see the impact in the soil temperature report today from the Mesonet at South Dakota State University. Numbers in the 30s and 40s are very chilly for early May and keep the growing season moving along at a snail’s pace.

But we are the land of infinite variety and the phrase “suddenly summer” may appear in parts of the Midwest and plains next week. You can see the amplification of above average temperatures in the mid section of the nation. The hope is we have more than just one or two warmer days in this pattern ahead.

Hand in hand with the warmer weather will be the chance of severe weather, a highlight already noted by the Storm Prediction Center for portions of eastern KELOLAND starting Monday.