It’ll be a warm Easter across KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures will continue to warm as we head into and through the weekend. In fact, we’ll watch the record books for record heat on Easter Sunday.

What you see is what you get. As sunshine, wind, and warming temperatures will be the theme going through the weekend. The temperatures will be at least 25 to 30 degrees warmer than average for the weekend.

Here’s a look at some of the warm stats for Easter Sunday.

The warmest Easter in Sioux Falls was 89 degrees on April 19 in 1987. Our record high for this Easter Sunday, April 4th is 83 degrees set in 1929. Our forecast is for a high near 80, so we’ll be within reach.

Oh, and let’s not forget about the over 5 inches of snow that fell in Sioux Falls last Easter.

Definitely no snow in the forecast this Easter as widespread 70s and 80s are in the forecast.

Unfortunately, the dry conditions will continue not only for the weekend but for much of next week.