SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was another significant weekend for rain in KELOLAND as another slow-moving low-pressure system dropped into the region and improved our drought picture once again.

The big winner on rainfall the past 36 hours has been northeastern KELOLAND. You’ll recall the latest drought monitor released on Thursday still showed a pocket of severe drought near Watertown.

Now, over 2 inches of rain has helped ease those conditions in the short term, with Aberdeen and Sisseton also in that range. In fact, Aberdeen now has just shy of 7 inches on the books for August so far. Sioux Falls picked up a fresh .16 inches this morning, added to the four-tenths received Sunday morning.

Our 3-day rain map includes the moisture from Saturday, which included a nice swath of rain from Rapid City to Winner. Martin, South Dakota and Valentine, Nebraska both reported between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain from Saturday and Sunday. It’s also worth noting the lesser rain totals between Huron and Chamberlain.

We are thankful for the rain as the pattern is expected to change the rest of this week with drier and hotter weather returning to much of the northern plains.