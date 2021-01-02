It was a lot drier in 2020 as compared to what happened in 2019 and 2018

It’s the beginning of a new year and that means a fresh start in weather, but let’s revisit what happened with our water in 2020.

While 2018 and 2019 gave parts of KELOLAND record precipitation, things started to calm down in 2020. While it may not have started that way, it ended that way as we went from too much water to too little water. Here’s a look at some of the numbers.

Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre, and Rapid City all finished below average when it comes to precipitation. By as much as 10 inches in Sioux Falls to as little as three and two-thirds in Rapid City.

But when you compared it to 2019, which is the last column in this list, it’s an even bigger difference.

Sioux Falls almost had two feet less of water during 2020 when compared to 2019. The difference between the two years is 15 to 16 inches for Aberdeen, Pierre, and Rapid City.

While it was good not to follow what we had in 2018 and 2019, the lack of water during the summer months and into the fall put many in KELOLAND in drought. And that’s something we’ll fight as we pull out of winter and into the spring months.

