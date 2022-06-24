SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Areas of KELOLAND are already above and beyond their traditional hot days this month.

Summer officially started earlier this week and as the hot weather continues, we continue to add to our days of 90-degree heat.

Air conditioners and pools have been busy as people try to escape the heat. As Friday was another day of 90-degree heat for many in KELOLAND.

Here’s a look at our 90s so far this month. Keep in mind, that the average number of 90-degree days is since records have been kept.

Including Friday, Sioux Falls and Aberdeen have hit 90 7 times this month, above the average of 4.

Pierre has done it 5 times, just shy of the average of 6, and Rapid City 4 times, just above their average of 3.

But with the heat has come severe weather. Every time we’ve cooled we’ve had severe weather in KELOLAND. That’s something that will hold true again with this latest round of storms ahead of cooler temperatures this weekend.

We’ll add to our 90-degree days this month next week, but cooler air will arrive for next weekend. As that cooler air arrives late next week, we’ll see if we have another round of severe weather.