Is 100-degree weather in the forecast for Sioux Falls?

Sioux Falls had highs of 96 degrees for the first two days of June, and it gets me thinking of the possibility of 100-degree weather for the city.

100 degrees in June in Sioux Falls is hard to come by. It’s only happened once in the past 30 years. It was June 29, 2002, when Sioux Falls hit 101. I did some checking on that year and here’s what I found.

It’s a lot easier to heat up dry ground, and the time leading up to that 100-degree day featured mostly dry conditions.

June 29, 2002, Sioux Falls was below for rainfall by over an inch for the month and below for the year by over 4 and a half inches. The beginning of the month was a lot like this year too.

In 2002, the city was below average for rain by about three inches and the same holds true for this year.

Something else about that 100-degree day in 2002, it featured strong southerly winds with wind gusts in the 30s. We expect strong southerly winds this time around too.

Bottom line is, if we do not get rain over the next couple of days, expect us to heat up Sunday and Monday.