Interesting autumn weather in the forecast

The winds of change are blowing across KELOLAND and the onset of the much colder weather is just around the corner as we watch some of the biggest changes in the weather in several weeks.

First, take a look at the big picture.

The installments of cooler weather the rest of this week should be followed by a more dramatic change next week. A large area of below-normal temperatures is forecast in the northern plains as highs struggle into the 40s. It’s not uncommon to expect more dramatic shifts in the weather in the last half of October and this one will likely bring an element of snow too.

Rather than show a specific snow forecast this many days out, it may be more helpful to look at the European model’s collective idea behind the chance of at least 1 inch of snow sometime next week.

You can clearly see the best odds of snow are painted in red, where Rapid City, for example, is in the 90 percent range. In other words, a pretty good bet. Even Sioux Falls is close to that 50/50 mark.

Expect many more details in the day ahead and we’ll be ready to track the change to more interesting autumn weather.