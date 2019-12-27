Incoming storm’s possible impact on record books

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s no question 2019 will go down as the wettest year on record for the state of South Dakota. But the final numbers have yet to be totaled and some rather large numbers are at play in this forecast.

Our first look at the precipitation forecast this weekend shows widespread 1 to 2 inches of water potential for most areas. These numbers are still subject to adjustment, but it’s clear the impact is wide.

If these numbers pan out, it will prove important for the record books in a few communities. Here is a look at the precipitation totals for 2019 for a few KELOLAND cities. Some of these are already records, including Sioux Falls, Huron, and Rapid City. This storm will further cement these into the books.

For places like Mitchell and Pierre, this storm could send you into record territory. It would take about an inch of moisture to break the 1993 record in Mitchell. Pierre would need just under 2″ to surpass 1997 levels.

As wet as it has been, Aberdeen and Watertown are not in the running for the wettest year on record. 1896 featured over 42 inches of moisture in the Hub City and Watertown has a 39 inch record total from 1977 that will remain in tact.

How much falls as rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow is still being forecast, but keep watching for the latest details in the coming days.