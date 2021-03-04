Incoming moisture will help as we head into growing season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Moisture will become more and more important as we head into the next several weeks.

While it’s been warm recently, it’s remained mostly dry in KELOLAND. Some areas are worse than others when you look at the amount of moisture since October 1st.

As the snow melts and the frost comes out of the ground we’ll continue to look to replenish moisture in the ground. While it’s been hard to come by lately, we are looking for better chances for moisture next week. But here’s a look at where we are at for moisture since October.

The driest ground since that time is found in south central South Dakota. This is where we are around a third of an inch of our regular amount of moisture. It improves as you expand from that area with percentages as high as 70 to a little more than 80%. The recent snow in Brookings has helped that city to 90% of average since October 1st.

While we don’t expect to come out of drought conditions in the winter months, getting moisture this spring will help as we head into the growing season over the next several weeks. We’ll have to wait until later next week to pick up some moisture as we’re watching the potential for two systems to move through the upper plains.