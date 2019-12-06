Incoming cold air early next week is projected to bring snow to KELOLAND

The weather outside isn’t all that frightful this week. But early next week the weather outside could make the fire very delightful.

Arctic air will seep southward into much of the Midwest, including KELOLAND, and it will drop lows into the single digits above and below zero. Highs will struggle to get out of the single digits and teens.

That’s not all. Snow is expected to join the winter weather party early next week as well.

If you’re not a fan of the snow, then you will be happy to know that the projected snow shouldn’t be a high impact event like last weekend.

What made last weekend’s snow event different was that everything came up from the south, where a strong, well saturated low-pressure system collided with the colder weather up here and it caused a lot of blowing snow.

Next week, everything is coming from the north which means most locations receive less than three inches of snow.

And the snow would be more a light, fluffy snow than a heavy, wet snow

We aren’t to that time of year where the arctic air settles in and doesn’t leave for days and days. Extended models are still showing 20s to 30s returning by the weekend so this cold outbreak will only last a couple days before near average temperatures return.