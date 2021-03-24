Impressive rain amounts fell in parts of KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was another day with precipitation in eastern and southeast KELOLAND, some were able to receive over an inch of much-needed moisture.

Light rain and snow showers greeted some this morning in eastern KELOLAND, but they remained light and they didn’t last long. As clearing skies moved into eastern KELOLAND this afternoon, the sunshine made an appearance. With the recent moisture and warm temperatures in the forecast, we’ll see things green up quickly in the east. Here’s a look at who received what.

The heaviest rain fell in southeast KELOLAND where amounts of over an inch fell from Sioux Falls to Yankton and points in between.

Avon came in with one of the higher totals with 1.82 inches. East-central South Dakota to Minnesota saw amounts around a half-inch to less than an inch.

The wet ground in eastern KELOLAND will slowly dry out over the next couple of days, with another round of much lighter rain later this week.

By comparison, Mobridge has only had a third of an inch of precipitation all year. They can definitely use more moisture in northern South Dakota.

