SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The question has been asked if the last few snow storms have been a drought buster. While it’s hard to tell at this point, we have a good idea if the snow has been helping any.

The newest drought monitor is released on Thursday, even last week’s monitor has shown improvement since this fall. There are no areas in KELOLAND under exceptional, the worst level of, drought.

So while the last few snowfalls haven’t completely been a drought buster, we are well on the way to relieving the drought.

Even on some of the maps that show precipitation anomalies, in the first week and a half of the year, southern parts of KELOLAND have seen 400% or more.

In the last 365 days, we have seen more moisture than it seems. The areas in yellow are 50 to 100% of normal moisture. The areas in green are 100 to 200% of normal moisture for the year.

We will continue watching the snowfall and drought conditions in our area.