SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While it’s not talked about often this time of year, it’s still there. In fact, some of us may even see a brown Christmas.

The dry and brown landscape stretches far across KELOLAND. Moisture is something we continue to do without.

Many have been commenting on the nice above average temperatures in KELOLAND. But something that’s been missing from the forecast is moisture and the drought monitor continues to reflect that.

Here is the latest drought monitor as it shows dry to moderate conditions in eastern and southeast KELOLAND. the moderate drought covers areas near Canton north to Brookings.

This is a look at the percent of average for the past 30 days for precipitation. Southeast South Dakota to southwest Minnesota are in the single digits for percent of normal, but you may also notice Pierre is at 2%.



There is some moisture on the way. The latest forecast models show moisture trying to move through eastern KELOLAND where amounts will range from a trace to a quarter inch.

I know it’s not much, but for areas that haven’t seen much in a month or more, it’s at least something.

And it may end up being a little more active during the last week of the month.