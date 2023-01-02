SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If a foot of snow falls in KELOLAND, you know it’s a big storm. But just how rare is it to get a foot of snow in Sioux Falls?

We are carefully watching the latest information on how freezing rain, sleet, and even lightning could affect the final snow outcome with this storm in Sioux Falls.

Here’s how this storm compares to others in the past.

First, the biggest 24-hour snow on record of 26 inches goes back to February 17th and 18th of 1962.

Let’s hope that the record is safe.

As recently as 2018, Sioux Falls had 14 inches on April 13 and 14th. That was 7th biggest 24-hour storm on record. Don’t forget, that was April and it melted fast.

We are just starting January, so the cold months are still ahead of us.

The big Christmas storm of 2009 came in waves with a total of 19 inches, with 12.1 in a 24-hour period.

This storm will likely land somewhere in the top 20 biggest snow storms since 1895. It’s possible it could crack the top 5, but lightning and thunder will be needed to do that.

With the wind and blizzard-like conditions expected, the severity of this winter will continue to get more intense for many.