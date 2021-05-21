How rainbows are formed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the scattered rain this weekend, you might be able to see a rainbow, one of the beauties of nature.

KELOLAND News Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard captured one near Lake Poinsett recently.

So how is a rainbow formed? In order to see a rainbow, the sun needs to be shining behind you with the sun’s rays passing through rain in front of you.

As the sun’s rays pass through the rain, the light bends, or refracts. This is because light travels slower in water than in air. The colors that you see are the different wavelengths of light exiting the rain.

While a rainbow may be spotted this weekend, there’s also a chance for severe weather. That, of course, is something we can do without.