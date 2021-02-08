How often does KELOLAND see stretches of cold weather like this?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — So far, February seems like it is trying to make up for lost time in the temperature department. Following a very warm December and January, we’ve been in the proverbial freezer more often than not this month.

Sioux Falls has been no exception. Including today, we’ll have three days in a row where high temperatures couldn’t reach the double digits. So, let’s look at how often we see something like this.

Since 1990, Sioux Falls has recorded a three-day stretch of temperatures below 10 degrees twenty-nine times. Ten of those years had two instances of this occurrence. Now, let’s up the ante and look at five-day stretches of this kind of cold. Over the last thirty years, we’ve only seen it once: December 22nd through the 26th of 1996. That run featured a frigid and snowy Christmas, with a high of -5 and an inch and a half of new snow.

Overall, the amount of three and five-day stretches of this kind of cold has been on a downward trend. In fact, we’ve seen more years with zero readings than multiple reading with twelve and ten respectively.

Back to our current run, the midweek outlook has a chance for the streak to be broken, with a high of 10 or better in the forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll likely reset the counter on Thursday.