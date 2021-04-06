How often does heavy rainfall in April?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are all familiar with the phrase, “April showers bring May flowers”. Well over the next couple of days, we’ll be getting more than just general showers.

We had a taste of summer in southeast KELOLAND on Monday as temperatures warmed to the 80s and 90s. In fact, the 90 in Sioux Falls was the earliest 90 in recorded history. During the evening, thunderstorms developed in the southeast and dropped heavy rain as well as hail in parts of southeast KELOLAND.

Now we’re looking at soaking rain for parts of the area. With amounts over two inches being common for the week.

Here’s a look back at times when Sioux Falls had over two inches of rain in at least a two-day period in April.

Since 1990, it’s happened 4 times. The heaviest was 4 and a half inches over a four-day period from April 20 to 23 in 2001.

While it doesn’t happen often, it does happen and it will only help the dry conditions we’ve had for the past several months.

While central and eastern KELOLAND will have rain amounts over an inch or two, north-central South Dakota will not be as lucky as that are will stay less than a half-inch.