SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We continue to play catch-up when it comes to precipitation for western, central, and parts of eastern KELOLAND.

We’ll continue to watch for scattered rain chances over the next several days. A cold front will bring in chances tomorrow and sun-driven instability showers will be possible through the weekend as much colder than average temperatures take over. When you take a look at the total precipitation so far this year, northeast KELOLAND remains above average.

Here’s a look at the departure from average for the year so far. Above average is coming in for areas such as Marshall, Aberdeen, Watertown, Mobridge, and Sisseton. Some of these areas have had a hard time getting into fields for planting. At the same time, much of western, central, and southeast KELOLAND remain below average.

We’ll add a little to these totals on Thursday, but many areas will stay less than a quarter inch. Even with the sun-driven rain chances this weekend, things will remain light.

And of course pay attention to the cold overnights this weekend as we are forecasting lows in the 30s. You may want to cover some of your outdoor plants.