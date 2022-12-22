SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have been watching plenty of snowfall the last couple weeks in KELOLAND.

There are different types of snow based on water amounts in the snow.

Generally, when we forecast snow, we use a ten-to-one ratio. This means that for every ten inches of snow there is one inch of water.

Last week, the storm brought snow that was closer to six or eight to one, due to all the moisture that was getting pulled from the Gulf of Mexico.

The snow we received yesterday was very thin and fluffy. This is due to the cold temperatures and lack of moisture. This snowfall would be closer to a 20 to one ratio.

Snow ratio can even change during a single event. If the cloud producing the snow is closer to 32 degrees, there will be a lower ratio, more moisture in the snow.

If the cloud is producing more ice instead of water droplets or the cloud is very cold, the snow ratio will be higher, meaning less moisture in the snow.

If there are strong winds, snowflakes lose their structure, which also leads to lower amounts.

Be safe while outdoors the next few days in the extreme cold and blizzard conditions.