SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is more snow in the forecast for KELOLAND. It started falling in some areas Wednesday afternoon.

When it comes to predicting snow, there are several things that we start watching on the models. We have the American, European and Canadian models, so it depends on what needs watched as to which model we look at.

The first thing we look at is where the models are putting the storm track. Things do shift on different model runs, so we don’t quite know how things are going to line up until just a couple days of before the storm hits.

The next thing we look at is moisture values. This is another product from the model tracking how the moisture moves through the atmosphere. So with more moisture in the air, there will be more snow.

We also look at the wind and what the wind will do because that can change the storm track.

Temperatures can change the precipitation between rain and snow. Both can cause their own set of issues.

The snowfall for today and tomorrow does have a sharp cutoff along and near I-90.