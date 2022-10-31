SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It seems we’ve constantly been above average, but in reality…isn’t change the only constant? That change will soon be here.

If Sioux Falls hits 70 on this Halloween day, it will be the 10th time the city has reached a temperature of 70 or warmer on Halloween. While we do have 70s to start November, give it a week and we’ll soon change.

We expect to see colder temperatures start to bleed into the upper plains next week. Just how much colder remains to be seen, but as temperatures fall below average it will definitely feel cold as we’re not used to the colder air.

Keep in mind, by the time we get into next week, our climate average highs are in the middle to upper 40s. So, just getting a day closer to average let alone, below average will feel cold.

I’ll have a look at what to expect for the rest of November tomorrow.