How long will the heat stick around for?

Meteorological fall begins in less than two weeks, but summertime heat won’t budge any time soon.

The start of August was cool and rather comfortable across much of KELOLAND. Over the last week, however, we’ve noticed a shift toward hot weather coming back in a big way…especially in western KELOLAND.

High pressure, centered over the Four Corners region, has set up shop and remained nearly stationary over that part of the country. An associated upper-level ridge of high pressure has established itself over the western United States. Though KELOLAND is on the eastern edge of this ridge, the strength of this feature is still more than enough to assert its influence this far eastward.

As a result, the overall temperature trend over the next seven to ten days is skewing toward the hot side of the thermometer. While eastern KELOLAND will certainly feel the heat now and again, the area may remain stuck well in the 90s through the middle of next week.

Beyond the seven-day outlook, we’ll watch and see if a cold front can break the fever toward the end of next week. Until we get to that point, however, be prepared for summer to dig its heels in and not go away quietly.