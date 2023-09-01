SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many of us look forward to September as the weather cools and the autumn colors come onto the scene. But this year, the summer weather patterns are expected to continue for now.

Temperatures this Labor Day weekend are soaring well above normal, one of many “hot spells” of temperatures we’ve cycled through this summer. While the heat will subside after Labor Day, the monthly temperatures are still looking very warm.

The latest outlook from the climate prediction center features above or much above normal temperatures across much of the midsection of the country.

The new European model update shows a similar-looking 30-day pattern.

The bigger question will be the rain chances ahead. The climate prediction center links the heat with drier weather from KELOLAND all the way south to Texas.

That’s also what the European model says should be the general trend for September.

However, we have a wild card on the table. Tropical moisture can get through into the mix. For example, the actual control run of the European model hints at tropical moisture the last half of September that looks much wetter from the Dakotas into Kansas and Oklahoma. One good system could make a big difference, but it remains uncertain at this time.

Stay cool the best you can as we still have plenty of summertime weather to go into beyond Labor Day.