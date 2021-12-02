How long will above average temperatures last in December?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 50s, 60s, and 70s are nice to talk about in December, but it begs the question, when are we going to pay for this? Well, it appears next week will start that ball rolling.

If you look at the big picture, you can see how much of the country is starting the forecast well above normal as shown by the reds and orange colors on the map. Take a look at the changes for early next week and notice the blue and purple colors moving into parts of the upper Midwest and spilling into eastern areas of the country.

It’s actually quite common to see these dips in between warm spells during a La Nina winter, which is the pattern we are watching in the weeks ahead.

The European model is already more dramatic with the temperature dip on Monday, suggesting highs in the teens for parts of eastern KELOLAND on Monday.

Snow is the wild card still on the table. Without any meaningful snow, we will have plenty of potential to warm quickly behind any passing cold front. Once we get a coating of snow, even an inch, that will change the math so stay tuned.