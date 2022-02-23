SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Don’t get too excited for spring-like temperatures.

Some of the coldest air of the season decided to wait until the last week of February. These temperatures were cold enough to set records.

Western and central South Dakota set records as the coldest highs occurred in Rapid City, Pierre, Mobridge and Aberdeen as temps remained below zero.

With the depth of the cold, it will be slow to leave, but we will soon return to warmer temperatures. The question is, for how long?

While the first couple of days of March will bring in warmer temperatures with many in the 40s and 50s, those types of temperatures will not last.

This graphic is a projection against the average temperatures for March. It expects much of the month to be below average. In fact, this even goes as far out as the first week of April.

Along with the cooler than average temperatures, we’ll watch for precipitation. With the battle of warm spring temps and cold winter trying to hold on, expect at least average precipitation over the next month.

With the start to spring around the corner, we’ll also pay attention to moisture as many in central and western KELOLAND continue with drought.