SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We had severe weather on Sunday night across KELOLAND. There was 1 to 2 inch hail in the Madison area, along with strong wind gusts. Let’s take a look at some of the latest severe storms we have seen in October since 2000.

Most of the storms that hit later in the year include strong winds and hail, but we have also seen a few October tornadoes.

A majority of the severe weather in October in South Dakota comes in the first half of the month. The weather typically quiets down heading into later fall and starting winter. Sunday’s storms were the latest date in October for severe weather in the last 22 years.

We even have had a couple severe storms into November, but the majority of our severe weather is over by October. November 12th of 2005 was the latest date of severe weather in South Dakota.

Odds are in our favor that we had our last round of severe weather until this spring.