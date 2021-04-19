SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just like last year, part of the region is experiencing a late season winter storm. This time, it’s western KELOLAND. We saw how early snow can come along last year, with snow on Labor Day weekend…but let’s look at the other side of the scale. How late into the season can we see snow?

Snow in May is rather rare, but it’s not impossible. Since records began being observed, Sioux Falls has only seen May snow four times, with the most recent example being a 2-inch snowfall on the first day of the month in 2017. Aberdeen has seen May snow nine times, though it hasn’t happened since 1954. It’s only happened three times in Pierre, most recently in 1967. By a wide margin, Rapid City has the highest chance to see snow in May. They’ve observed snow seventeen times, with their most recent event being a pair of 6-inch falls on May 9th and 10th in 2015.

Since our average high temperature will eventually climb well into the 60s by that point, snow chances will be mainly confined to the nighttime…assuming we can get to that point. The overall temperature trend heading into the long-term favors near to above average conditions, so the deck may be stacked against a last-second hurrah.