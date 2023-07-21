SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the old saying goes, ‘It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity that makes the difference on these summer days.’ And the highest humidity so far this year is just around the corner.

The lack of excessive humidity this summer is viewed as a positive by many. But with ongoing drought issues in play, the humidity next week may prove helpful for some of our gardens.

There’s no question we’ve had enough heat this year to keep the growing season moving along. As the garden plants continue to mature, we’ll be entering a hotter phase of the summer. That heat stress will be noticed by us, our pets and also the crops and gardens in the region.

We are forecast at least a few days of 70 degree dew points in southeastern KELOLAND next week. Keep in mind Sioux Falls has only hit 70 for a dew point once this summer.

High dew points link to a tropical feeling to the air. You may not like it, but if it’s going to be in the 90s, it’s much better for our plants to have that extra moisture in the air and reduce some of the moisture stress. In fact, the higher humidity is one big reason preventing widespread 100s next week.

Of course, the humidity will lead to very high heat index values or “feels-like” temperatures, which are forecast to surpass the century mark in the coming days.